Next Level Private LLC Has $957,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $134.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $136.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average is $125.77. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.