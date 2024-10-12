Next Level Private LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Next Level Private LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $160,787,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,176,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

