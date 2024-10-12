Next Level Private LLC Purchases New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $193.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

