Next Level Private LLC Sells 984 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Next Level Private LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 54,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $380.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

