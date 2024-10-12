NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Decreased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $15,875,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

NKE stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

