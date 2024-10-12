Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $286.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $285.00 to $286.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.17.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $250.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day moving average of $236.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

