Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 614,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Northern Oil and Gas accounts for about 4.6% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,680. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,008 shares of company stock worth $228,013 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.6 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,331. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.