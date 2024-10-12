Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$21.33 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$25.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$528.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$526.10 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NPI

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.