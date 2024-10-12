Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.41 and last traded at $117.31. Approximately 889,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,316,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.