Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $23.63 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $128,044.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,680.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,080.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,931. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.