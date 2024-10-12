Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 199,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,415,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Robert Mashal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 415.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 820,669 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 537,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 528,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 421,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

