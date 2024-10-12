NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $20,501,850.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NVDA opened at $134.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

