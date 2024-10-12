NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NXG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,104. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, COO Todd Sunderland purchased 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $38,201.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $51,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Todd Sunderland purchased 956 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $38,201.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,523 shares of company stock valued at $60,662 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Stories

