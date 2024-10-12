Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $54.76 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

