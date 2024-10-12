Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

