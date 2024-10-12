Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

