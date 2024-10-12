Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,829 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,584,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 665,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,302,000 after buying an additional 145,158 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 100,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Barclays raised CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.