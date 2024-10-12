Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 4.0% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $32,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFG stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

