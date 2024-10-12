Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.2% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

