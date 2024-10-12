Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,620,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

