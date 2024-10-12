Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDVV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

