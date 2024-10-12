Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $867,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $684,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 857,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

