Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,098,000 after purchasing an additional 927,271 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $106.47. 236,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

