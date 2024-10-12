Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Susquehanna

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Oil States International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OIS

Oil States International Price Performance

Oil States International stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $314.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.50 and a beta of 2.65. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oil States International by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Oil States International by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Oil States International by 524.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 171,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oil States International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

(Get Free Report)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.