OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 24.3% – Should You Sell?

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 24.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 364,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 431,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
OKYO Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.40.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.
