Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 508,789 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,753,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,246,000 after purchasing an additional 241,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 1,113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 991,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 909,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

