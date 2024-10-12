Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $102.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

