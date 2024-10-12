Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 6,261.0% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 842,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Onconetix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.37% of Onconetix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconetix Trading Up 15.3 %

Onconetix stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Onconetix has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

About Onconetix

Onconetix ( NASDAQ:ONCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

