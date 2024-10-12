ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

