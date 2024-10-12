OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $38.40.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
