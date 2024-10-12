OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. OpGen has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $38.40.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.