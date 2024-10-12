Oppenheimer Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $775.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $725.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $702.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.18. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $736.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,721,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Netflix by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 864,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $420,878,000 after acquiring an additional 262,822 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

