Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in September

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Stock Down 1.1 %

Optical Cable stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519. Optical Cable has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

