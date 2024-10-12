ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Sells 73 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

