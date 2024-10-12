Orbs 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.42 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $117.61 million and $21.42 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

