Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ORKA. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORKA opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.89. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.