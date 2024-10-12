Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $27,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OC stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.45. 459,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.02 and a 200 day moving average of $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,443.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

