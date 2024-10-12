OxenFree Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

OxenFree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.13. 215,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,154. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

