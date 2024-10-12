PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised PageGroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised PageGroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

PageGroup Price Performance

About PageGroup

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $5.02 on Thursday. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

