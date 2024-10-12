PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

PAGS opened at $8.17 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

