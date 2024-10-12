Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 106,994 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Palatin Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.66% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

