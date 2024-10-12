Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $366.30 and last traded at $365.20. 634,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,082,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.87.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.28.

The stock has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $22,865,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,505,142.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,866 shares of company stock valued at $88,620,447. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $541,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

