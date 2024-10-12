Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 5,249 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,209,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,953,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

