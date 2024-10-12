Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,560 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $134.69 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

