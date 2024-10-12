Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $1.01 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,244,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after buying an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,757,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after buying an additional 191,550 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after buying an additional 1,898,258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,556,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 182,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.3 %

BEPC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -221.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

