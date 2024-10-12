Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $421,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 114,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

