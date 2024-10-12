Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

