Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 23,044 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 43.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

