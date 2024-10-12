Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Paychex by 31.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $201,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 12.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,075.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,630 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

