PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.53 and last traded at $78.85. 3,665,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,828,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

