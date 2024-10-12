PayPal USD Price Tops $1.00 (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $673.86 million and $14.06 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00253884 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 673,916,779 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 673,916,778.567814. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99987834 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $25,241,528.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

